Kilmarnock v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Since the beginning of last season, no team involved in both campaigns has scored fewer Scottish Premiership goals than Kilmarnock’s 39, and only St. Johnstone (0) have scored fewer than Kilmarnock this season (2).

Ross County have lost two of their three Scottish Premiership matches this season (W1), although both defeats came against last season’s top two (Celtic & Rangers).

Kilmarnock have only drawn one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches (W6 L5), although that was this season against Heart of Midlothian (0-0).

Ross County are winless in their last seven Scottish Premiership away games at Kilmarnock (D2 L5) since a 2-0 victory in September 2017.