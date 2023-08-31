PAOK 4-0 Hearts (6-1 agg): Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It was more the manner of defeat than the defeat itself that will worry Hearts fans. Unable to lay a glove on their opponents in an attacking sense, they looked vulnerable every time the Greeks came forward.

Part of that is understandable. They were roared on by a cacophonous, rampant home support in a deafening Toumba Stadium. They struggled with the heat and the size of the pitch - larger than the Nou Camp, we are told.

But three - arguably all four - goals were preventable. Defenders were too slow to close down, waiting for offside flags that never came. It was naive, at best.

One could defend them with lack of experience - but plenty of these players featured in last season's Conference League group stage. What did they learn about playing in Europe? Seemingly, not much.

Of course, the concern would be minimal had they brushed Dundee aside at the weekend. Instead, they struggled to create and were picked off with a wonderful solo strike.

They need to show real mental resilience now to drag themselves out of this rut.