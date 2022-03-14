Chelsea's win against Newcastle "would have done wonders" for the atmosphere around Stamford Bridge, according to former Leicester and Manchester City striker Paul Dickov.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Dickov said the players will be determined "to perform", not just for themselves, but "for the fans" and the people who work at the club.

So Chelsea fans, how are you feeling after a tumultuous week? How did you think the players coped with the off-field distractions?

What does all this mean for the rest of the season?

