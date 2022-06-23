Transfer news: Ajax to make Bergwijn offer

Ajax are set to make another offer for Tottenahm's Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, but the Premier League club will not accept anything under £25m. (Sky Sports), external

Southampton have attempted to deter interest from Spurs, Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham in 27-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse with a £75m valuation. (Give Me Sport), external

Meanwhile, Leeds value Raphinha at £65m - with Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona all interested in him. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

