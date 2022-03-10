Dyche on Mee's injury, lack of goals and Brentford
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley's trip to Brentford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Clarets boss:
Ben Mee will miss the game because he needs a bit more time, but Dyche said "hopefully not too long", adding: "It's a blow for him and for us."
Matej Vydra's return is delayed after dislocating his elbow, but Dale Stephens is back in training.
On goalscoring problems, Dyche said: "It has been there all season and we have been trying different things. We have been more clinical recently than we have been."
Dyche said "over the run of the last nine games there have been a lot of positives".
On the upcoming international break, he said: "It would be helpful if we played because we have a backlog of games."
On facing Brentford, Dyche said: "We know the demands of the league. If you look outside the top six, they are the windows to get wins more often."
He added: "Really it is about us playing how we have done. We were not far away against Leicester, and against Chelsea we had a poor 10-minute period."