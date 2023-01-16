Transfer news: Arsenal make contact over Barca pair

Gossip graphic

Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min)

The Gunners have been offered Brighton's 28-year-old Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent)

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Telegraph - subscription required)

The Gunners will compete with Manchester United to sign Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique, 22, from Real Betis. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

