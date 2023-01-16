Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min), external

The Gunners have been offered Brighton's 28-year-old Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent), external

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Gunners will compete with Manchester United to sign Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique, 22, from Real Betis. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

