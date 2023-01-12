Hill hopes Hearts help him match dad's career highs

James Hill hopes his six-month spell on loan at Hearts from Bournemouth will be the catalyst to matching father Matt's distinguished career.

Matt Hill was still registered as a player until last year at the age of 41 while managing Stafford Rangers following 600-plus appearances for the likes of Bristol City, Preston and Sheffield United.

"My brother is at Blackpool in the development squad," 21-year-old James said of teenage fellow centre-half Tyler.

"I think we have both taken the path of trying to better our father's career, but it's hard as he had such a good career at so many clubs - he was just amazing.

"I talk to my dad every day. He never pushed me into playing football. I never played until I was 10 - he wouldn't let me because he didn't want me to fall out of love with the game so early because of how professional it gets."

Having been a regular starter in League One with Fleetwood Town until his transfer for £1m a year ago, Hill has only had two EFL Cup appearances this season.

"It was just time for me to learn," he added. "I was chucked into professional football at a young age. I had 53 appearances before the age of 19. I think going to Bournemouth was a little break for me."

Now Hill feels he has added "technical" elements to his "aggressive" style of play that have readied him for the "diversity" of the Scottish Premiership.