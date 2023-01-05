Johnson has spoken to the players he wants rid of, says Magennis

Kyle Magennis says it was no surprise manager Lee Johnson went public with his aim to cull the Hibs squad – because the players deemed surplus to requirements have already been told.

In the wake of Monday’s 3-0 derby defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle – Hibs’ ninth loss in 11 Premiership games – Johnson said he had too many average players and would rather get rid of 10 to sign one of quality.

“I think it came out worse than it was about the 10 players that need to go,” said midfielder Magennis.

“He’s already had individual conversations with those players previous to the game, so everybody knew where they stood.

“He’s had conversations with them previously so it’s not as if it’s a shock that he’s come out in the media and said that.”

Magennis has been assured by Johnson he has a future at Easter Road, adding: “It’s a massive boost, obviously with my injuries.

“I could easily be one he told I’m not part of his plans. But he’s backed me, so it’s good.”

With Johnson under increasing pressure, Magennis has emphasised the importance of Sunday's trip to face Motherwell.

“The form we’ve been in is not good enough from the players. The staff can only do so much," he added.

“Sunday is huge. It’s really a must-win for us or it’s not looking good. We need to focus on that and stay positive."