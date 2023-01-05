Nottingham Forest will stay up and the club's owner, as well as boss Steve Cooper, deserve huge credit, says former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

Forest's 1-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday was their first league away win of the season and lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think we have to shout out to the owner, Evangelos Marinakis, for backing Steve Cooper - sticking by him through what was a little bit of a turbulent start of the Premier League.

"Hearing Cooper talk about forward steps, it sounds like a club focused and pulling in one direction, regardless of the talk and the noise outside the football club.

"He mentioned the togetherness of the players who aren’t playing, and that is so important. If you can get 25 men pulling in one direction, you are halfway there.

"All fairness to Steve Cooper, because that is the culture he’s created - so good for Nottingham Forest. I think they will pull out and stay in the Premier League, which this year will be a success."

Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown added: "We have discussed so many times the players that were given to him, the full change around.

"The job he had done to get the club in the Premier League was remarkable anyway, and then to have that change...

"He is obviously very tactically aware and you have to give him all the credit in the world."

