Konate out for up to three weeks

Ibrahima KonateGetty Images

The problems are mounting for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Ibrahima Konate was ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

With Virgil van Dijk likely still a fortnight away from his own injury return, Klopp is left short of defensive options.

Liverpool have a tough February schedule, with games against Wolves, Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League as well as the Champions League last-16 first leg with Real Madrid.

Konate’s injury is likely to scupper Nat Phillips’ hopes of a deadline-day move, given Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are the Reds’ only other fit senior centre-backs.