Arsenal are trying to sign a midfielder before the end of the window, with Everton and Belgium's Amadou Onana, 21, an option. (Express, external)

The Gunners have been told they will have to pay Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's 60m euro (£52.8m) release clause if they want to sign the 23-year-old Spain international in January. (Times - subscription required), external

