Alex Howell, BBC Sport

When Roy Hodgson was asked about how he would approach the Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United, he responded by saying he couldn’t attack the match as he’d like because "I don't have any players".

A lack of squad depth has been a real worry for Crystal Palace supporters since the transfer window shut. Rob Holding was brought in on deadline day, but with Wilfried Zaha having left the club, new signing Matheus Franca unavailable since his move from Flamengo and Michael Olise also injured, the Eagles' attacking options are very light.

Odsonne Edouard has scored four goals this season, but he seems to now have a hamstring problem.

Hodgson named Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the starting line-up at Old Trafford on Tuesday, but he was taken off at half time. Rak-Sakyi had an excellent loan spell at Charlton Athletic in League One last season and it seems as though he would have benefited from a loan to the Championship to continue his development.

When 2-0 down at half time, Hodgson brought on centre-back Marc Guehi as Palace looked for a way back into the match. It may have seemed like a negative decision, but he only had academy striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi on the bench as a recognised forward.

It was the same story in the 0-0 draw with Fulham. While the visitors were able to bring on Carlos Vinicius and Harry Wilson to try to win the game, Hodgson only had one senior forward to bring on in Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

The Eagles play Manchester United again in the Premier League this weekend and Hodgson needs his injured players back quickly so he can look to impact matches in a positive way from the bench.

