Southampton v Norwich: What does the form show?

Southampton have lost just one of their eight Premier League home games against Norwich (W5 D2), losing 1-0 in January 1994. Saints have won their last three against the Canaries at St Mary’s, scoring nine goals in these games.

Norwich won the reverse fixture against Southampton 2-1 in November, in their first match under Dean Smith. They last did the league double over Saints in the 2007-08 Championship campaign.

Southampton have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten in their last nine at St Mary’s (W4 D5). They last had a longer unbeaten home run in the top-flight between October 2004 and March 2005 (12 games).