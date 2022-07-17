O'Riley calm over Celtic mistakes

Matt O'Riley insists there's no cause for alarm over Celtic's defensive "mistakes" in pre-season.

The Scottish champions drew 2-2 with Blackburn on Saturday to make it seven goals conceded in their last three friendlies.

They have scored a total of 16 goals in four games with exciting encounters with Rapid Vienna and Banik Ostrava preceding Saturday's Celtic Park clash with Rovers.

O'Riley said: "We'd rather make mistakes in pre-season. The back end of last season defensively we were really sound. We're still getting into it, we are only three or four games in and people are still getting sharp.

"We definitely want to raise our level and not make mistakes at the back but I wouldn't just blame the defensive side of things, it comes from us pressing up top and if one person doesn't do their job it kills the whole team.

"We need to brush up on a few things for sure, overall we're in a good place."