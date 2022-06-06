Andrew Omobamidele has signed a new deal which keeps him at Norwich until 2026.

The Republic of Ireland international made five Premier League appearances last season in a campaign hampered by injuries.

After signing his new contract, the defender said: "It’s a great moment for me. It’s another steppingstone in my development and I just can't wait to keep going at this club.

"One of my biggest aims is to just keep developing and trying to cement my spot in the starting XI week in, week out.

"I want to be a first-team player, playing every week, to be one of the first names on the teamsheet over the next 12 months. That what I’m really going to put my focus to."