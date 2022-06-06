Former Wales defender Sam Ricketts says Ben Davies was the standout performer as they beat Ukraine to qualify for a first World Cup since 1958.

After Sunday's 1-0 win in Cardiff, Ricketts told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He was my man of the match.

"He goes under the radar. Every game he is there, he turns up and he performs. He’s eight out of 10, nine out of 10 - but today, he was 10 out of 10.

"The blocks he puts in week after week are unbelievable. Whether it gets spoken about after today I don’t know - but he will know, and when I speak to him I will tell him, your blocks got this country to the World Cup."

