Transfer news: United in for Japan midfielder
Leeds United are targeting 25-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada. (Football Insider), external
West Ham have made a second approach to Leeds winger Raphinha, despite Barcelona being favourites to sign the Brazilian. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Meanwhile, contract talks with Raphinha and midfielder Kalvin Phillips are on hold until the Whites know if they will be in the Premier League next season. (90 Min), external