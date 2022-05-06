Leeds United are targeting 25-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada. (Football Insider), external

West Ham have made a second approach to Leeds winger Raphinha, despite Barcelona being favourites to sign the Brazilian. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, contract talks with Raphinha and midfielder Kalvin Phillips are on hold until the Whites know if they will be in the Premier League next season. (90 Min), external

