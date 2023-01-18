Hearts 5-0 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: "We're obviously delighted with the final outcome," he tells BBC Scotland. "To be honest, first 5-10 minutes, it was a pretty even game, but we got the goals at the right time and managed to pull away, which was obviously very pleasing.

"Second half, I feel we haven't done as well after the break, and we weren't quite there again.

"Every player that comes in has to be at a level that takes us forward.

"You can see with Garang [Kuol] that he's got real quality. [Yutaro] Oda as well, the sharpness that he brought to the game, and James Hill has slotted in and been outstanding in the two games."