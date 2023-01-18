Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after edging past Wolves in the FA Cup: "Everybody got that reaction - it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time and I'm really happy with that. All the individual performances were good.

"I said to the boys after the game: 'That's how it feels when you play well and win.' That's why we are quite happy. We only get into the next round, but it was an important sign that these things are possible.

"We were compact, together and we had good challenges. We played really good football and scored an exceptional goal. Harvey [Elliott] saw something not a lot of people have seen. I wouldn't have expected a shot in that moment.

"There's a massive game coming up at the weekend [against Chelsea]. If we had played another game like the last one I'm not sure what people would have thought before they arrived at the stadium."