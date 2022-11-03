Ange Postecoglou is unbeaten in his first 24 home league games as Celtic manager (W21, D3) and could become the third manager to go unbeaten in his first 25 as Celtic manager, along with David Hay (first 27, 1983-84) and Brendan Rodgers (first 37, 2016-18).

Celtic’s Liel Abada has scored five goals in five Scottish Premiership appearances against Dundee United, his most against a single side.

Dundee United have won just two of their last 20 away Scottish Premiership matches (D9, L9), winning 2-1 at St Mirren in March and 2-1 at Ross County in May.