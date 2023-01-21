Analysis: Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Bournemouth did at least end their six-game losing run, but the draw still saw them drop into the Premier League relegation zone.

And Gary O'Neil, still searching for his first win since handed the manager's job on a full-time basis in November after impressing as caretaker boss, will see this as two points dropped.

The Cherries were on course for a much-needed three points when their former striker Sam Surridge slid in at the back post to score an 83rd-minute equaliser.

On reflection a point apiece was probably the fairest result as both sides created chances in an enjoyable match at the Vitality Stadium.

Forest started brightly but failed to take their opportunities, before Bournemouth got back into the game and they should have scored through Kieffer Moore, but his header from six yards out went over.

But shortly afterwards Dango Ouattara, the £20m signing from Lorient, got an assist with an excellent low cross, which was converted by Jaidon Anthony.

Jordan Zemura had an effort cleared off the line and Ryan Christie headed just wide and those misses proved costly with Surridge getting his first ever Premier League goal.