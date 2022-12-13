World Cup dream ends for Old Firm duo

Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Rangers' Borna Barisic have missed out on a World Cup final following Croatia's 3-0 semi-final defeat by Argentina.

Juranovic once again started at right-back, with Barisic on the bench.

Croatia will now face either France or Morocco in Saturday's third place play-off.

France v Morocco, the second semi-final, takes place on Wednesday evening.

Juranovic and Barisic will miss their clubs' first Scottish Premiership games after the World Cup, with Rangers hosting Hibernian on Thursday and Celtic visiting Aberdeen on Saturday.