On whether Liverpool can win the quadruple: "No team in the history of English football has done it because it's really difficult. It's not even that we are close to thinking about crazy stuff like that, we just want to make sure the lads are fit enough to face Norwich."

Klopp on Harvey Elliott, who was contacted by the FA for holding a flare during the Carabao Cup celebrations: "Do I think it is the worst thing that has ever happened in football? No. Best thing about making a mistake is that you can learn from it."

Thiago Alcantara was visibly upset after missing out on the cup final because of an injury picked up in the warm-up. "It was a very emotional moment. When you are that close to playing a final... showing that type of emotion. I like that level of desire." Klopp said Thiago is expected to miss Norwich and West Ham but possibly could be back for Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Klopp said he has to make changes for the game against Norwich because his side has just played 120 minutes on Sunday: "I'm confident that we will take the game very seriously. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere people will create, because there was an incredible atmosphere at Wembley."

Where there any limits on the Carabao Cup celebrations? "No. The main problem was the doping control," joked Klopp. "I was surprised at how much time it took when your team is anti-alcoholic. Obviously, the party was in the dressing room, then we were all on the bus waiting for Caoimhin Kelleher - I think he was last. We had loud music on the bus, some music in the plane, maybe some music in the cars and then we were home at 12:30am. Celebrations not too much."