Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought it was very harsh on the players at the end.

"We gave away a disappointing goal from our perspective - all three actually - but the first goal we give away, get ourselves back into the game with a good goal, have a good spell and had chances throughout the game.

"Over the course of the game, the players gave everything and at 2-1 we had two great chances. It's disappointing for us and we looked like the team that was on top. Then we don't get that goal and when they have that quality, they get the chance and score it.

"They then make it 3-1, we got down to 10 men and it's difficult. However, what I take great encouragement from is the spirit of the team, they kept fighting, they kept working and I think we were unfortunate to lose the way we did."