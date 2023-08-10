Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

With more than 10 senior players leaving the club over summer, it’s fair to say Mauricio Pochettino’s first starting XI on Sunday against Liverpool will have a very different feel to it.

There is plenty of trimming to still be done – look no further than Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi who have not been given shirt numbers – but they’re surely in far better shape than they were last season in terms of surplus players hanging around Cobham.

If pre-season performances and the noises coming out of the squad are anything to go buy, they seem far more united. But it will not be an immediate fix.

It feels like a top-four finish is the aim, especially with no midweek European football to contend with, but they were almost 30 points off the pace last season and closing the gap will not be instantaneous.

Mykhailo Mudryk found it difficult to settle last season but has looked incredibly sharp during pre-season and will be like a new signing if he can really find his feet.

It could be a case of good selection headaches for Pochettino to have rather than struggling to find an XI with the desire to catapult the club up the table.