The latest episode of BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast is available now on BBC Sounds.

On this week's show, presenter Dominic James is joined by former players John Anderson and Steve Howey to discuss whether goalkeeper Nick Pope is good enough for the Champions League after the Magpies qualified the competition.

Plus, hear from last summer's £40m recruit Anthony Gordon as the team talk about what the new campaign could hold for the former Everton youngster.

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds