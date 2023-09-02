Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is actor and comedian David Earl, star of new film Apocalypse Clown and Manchester United fan.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Fulham got a point at Arsenal against the odds and Manchester City are not up to speed yet but they're absolutely relentless. You can't see anything else other than a home win here.

They've not really hit the straps but they're just doing enough which is pretty ominous for everyone else because when they do get going I think they'll be trouble.

David's prediction: 5-1

