Brazilian winger Willian has rejoined Fulham and signed a new one-year contract with the London club - despite appearing to have been close to a move to Nottingham Forest.

The 34-year-old's previous deal with the Cottagers had expired earlier this summer. Last week, he was having a medical with the Reds and expected to become their first summer signing.

Instead, he has gone back to Fulham on a deal that has the option to be extended by 12 months.