Interim boss Robson wants Aberdeen job - gossip

Interim manager Barry Robson will meet new Aberdeen CEO Alan Burrows this week and make clear he wants the job on a permanent basis. (Record), external

Robson is adamant he wants to be a manager but is unsure it will be at Pittodrie. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Robson reveals Aberdeen top scorer Bojan Miovski's daily mantra is "run fast, score goals". (Press and Journal - subscription required), external