Liverpool v Everton: Pick of the stats
Liverpool have lost just one of their past 22 home league games against Everton (W12 D9), losing 2-0 in February 2021.
Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the second time this season, previously beating West Ham and Southampton in September/October. However, the Toffees have won just two of their past 27 away games in the competition (D7 L18).
The Merseyside derby has finished 0-0 more often than any other fixture in Premier League history, with the reverse meeting between Everton and Liverpool this season the 12th time the match has finished goalless.