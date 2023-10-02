We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Wolves and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Steve: A great performance and I’m happy for the team. Ask me again at Christmas. As everyone knows it’s consistency that matters not just one off wins. It’s not the first time Wolves have done this. I hope they calm down and start winning the games they can and should after this. It’s a great confidence boost for them. Keep winning and carry on.

Jon: Much of our success when we returned to the Premier League came from playing a back three or five - we finally we revert to this format and we beat the best team in the country, so hopefully the penny drops and we stick with this. It suits the players we have now and is far from the 'negative' football it suggests. But we can't rest on our laurels, every game's vital.

Malcolm: Huge credit to Gary O’Neil for setting up a 3-4-3 formation to stifle City’s attacking. The centre backs covered the channels well and Semedo and Ait-Nouri were effective in defending the flanks and contributed in the counter attacks. Neto gets better with every game and Hwang is taking his chances superbly.

Pat: Best performance this season - Neto’s pace unbelievable. Dawson had Haaland in his pocket. All the team fought for this result.

Man City fans

Rodrique: Life is made of ups and downs. It was clear at the start of the season that Manchester City weren't going to win every game they play. That defeat is a shock because it's Manchester City. Let's hope the team will bounce back in the next game. An opposite result than a win will be seen as crisis in the club. Rodri's absence in the midfield was key.

Martin: Pants performance. No goals from open play in the last two games. Defenders all over the place. Players up front not direct enough. A pitiful performance.

Andrew: Pep meddling with the side and getting it wrong once again. Why not play Gvardiol with Dias? Put Akanji at left-back and for once and for all sort out the midfield. Sell Phillips as he has just not got it at this level in this side and go again in January for two class midfield players.

Pat: City not good enough today but the behaviour of the Wolves players and the referee was at best disappointing - the inconsistency of rule application was shocking. However, we didn’t move the ball quickly enough and looked to be missing the creativity of KDB and Rodri more than I expected against a poor Wolves team.