'Celtic seeking to rediscover their verve as Ibrox trip looms'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic have had all week to mull over their first domestic cup defeat in 16 months, the deeply disappointing loss at Rugby Park against a resurgent Kilmarnock, and pick through how the defence of their treble ended just two weeks into the season.

The Celtic performance was curiously lacking in verve and swagger, even allowing for the dry Rugby Park pitch and some early-season rustiness, and Brendan Rodgers was honest in his appraisal of his side’s failings.

A home game against St Johnstone looks like a fairly gentle opportunity to get back on the horse before sterner tests appear on the horizon, both domestically and in Europe.

Celtic have only that game to get up to speed before a trip to Ibrox, with Rangers keen to quickly claw back the advantage the champions opened up on the first day of the season.

Rodgers remains keen to strengthen his squad in the next week, with a high-calibre replacement for Jota seemingly a priority, though central defence looks light in the short term because of injuries to Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh.

Those absences should not prevent them negotiating the challenge presented by Steven MacLean’s side, though supporters will hope to see a marked improvement back on home turf.