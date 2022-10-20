Graham Potter defended his decision to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench until the 81st minute in Chelsea's goalless draw with Brentford.

A﻿ubameyang had scored three goals in his last five games, but had only one half chance in his late appearance against the Bees.

When asked why the striker wasn't sent on sooner, Potter said: "I know the reasons why. He's played a lot and it gave Kai Havertz a chance to play. But yes, I understand the question.

"I thought over the course of the game a point was fair; they had chances, we had chances, we pushed and pushed at the end but they make it hard for you.

"They do what they do really well. Full respect to them.

"The positives are a clean sheet and a point. Four points from two away matches is positive and we have to move on."

D﻿id you know? Chelsea had just five of their 14 shots hit the target against Brentford (36%), with three of these coming after the 85th minute.