Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

This has been a weird week. On Saturday, I was going to celebrate my wedding anniversary when I saw a report suggesting Chris Wilder was on the cards to return to Sheffield United, replacing Paul Heckingbottom. Because of course. Why can't things just be normal for once?

It's well known that Prince Abdullah and Wilder have developed a strong relationship since the former Blades boss left Bramall Lane. You also have to respect the legendary job Wilder did previously. He was a miracle worker when the club was at its most desperate. He changed everything for the team he grew up supporting.

Yet replacing Heckingbottom, especially after a competitive start in the Premier League, would be absurd. He's done a remarkable job himself and deserves more than these headlines popping up moments after they nearly won at Tottenham.

I'm led to believe there's not much in this report, a feeling backed up by not so subtle posts from the club on X (formerly known as Twitter) celebrating Heckingbottom's win percentage on Monday.

I also interviewed chief executive Stephen Bettis recently and he insisted whatever happened this year, Heckingbottom's position was safe.

Even so, there's often no smoke without fire. It wouldn't be a total stunner if this story crops up again down the line.

Get the latest Blades news and analysis straight to your device