Sutton's prediction: 1-4

Leicester are without the hugely influential James Maddison, who is suspended after he was booked for his late dive against Crystal Palace.

He will rue that dive, because it could cost his team here.

Leeds have not got the results their play has deserved on a few occasions this season, including their defeat to Arsenal at the weekend when they played with great intensity.

This is where all of that changes, because I am backing them to get a break or two at King Power Stadium.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch talks his team up in defeat like no other manager - if you listened to him, you would think they had won every game - but I like their playing style and it deserves greater rewards.

Mars' prediction: 1-0

Leicester are low in the league compared to usual and it seems crazy that saying they will win is a gamble.

