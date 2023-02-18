Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

For St Johnstone, the second goal almost exemplified their performance. Fortunate in a sense, but more importantly, full of determination and intelligence.

The striker's brace moves him onto seven for the season in all competitions, and Callum Davidson will be hoping it provides fresh confidence to the sometimes inconsistent frontman.

Andy Considine's absence didn't disrupt a backline that seemingly relished the early United pressure. Every ball into the box was headed away with confidence. Every loose ball was blasted up the park with authority.

Liam Gordon, despite not having a stellar season to date, slotted back into the side comfortably, perhaps in part to the impressive nature of James Brown and Alex Mithell either side of him.

In the middle, Cammy MacPherson ran his socks off, while also providing moments of much-needed control when his side was in need of reprieve.