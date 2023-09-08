Calum Macdonald, BBC Scotland in Nice

Scotland skills coach, Peter Horne, does not expect the national side to be fazed by South Africa's physical style on Sunday.

The Springboks come into the game having heavily beaten Wales and New Zealand in their past two matches and Horne expects a similarly abrasive approach in Marseille.

"That's going to be the biggest challenge," said Horne. "They're obviously a very physical side, putting pretty much 50 points on New Zealand in their last game, they're going to be coming in full of confidence."

Horne, who won 45 caps for Scotland, believes the current crop of players can handle that.

"Ultimately that's how they'll see their best chance of winning the game, coming in and battering us," Horne explained.

"It comes down to the boys stepping up, it's not so much matching that, it's taking it to them as well, showing we're here and not afraid of that challenge.

"The two French games - I believe they're the other team in world rugby that have as much power as South Africa - the way the boys stood up to them, they should take real confidence from that. They can match that physicality and try to take it to another level, the way we play, the way we express ourselves.

"If we can keep the ball in play, keep the tempo up, we can hopefully take away some of the South African strengths."