Brentford’s toughest all-time player must surely be Terry Hurlock.

His fierce tackling, as well as his long hair and beard, struck fear into opponents. But he could play a bit too, appearing in both the Premier League and Scottish Premier League and winning three England B caps during his career.

Fred Callaghan, the manager who signed the midfielder, urged him to trim his locks as he thought the player’s appearance influenced referees.

I once feared being thought of as a trespasser by Hurlock one July evening when I was in Griffin Park’s main stand choosing new season ticket seats. As I looked out on to the pitch, there was Hurlock taking his Alsatian for a walk. He didn’t spot me and I beat a hasty retreat!

