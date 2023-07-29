Kilmarnock secure top spot in Group F

Kilmarnock secured a first-placed finish in Group F as they recorded a 2-1 away win at Albion Rovers.

Stuart Findlay scored his second goal in as many games since his return to Rugby Park after getting on the end of Danny Armstrong's free-kick in the sixth minute.

Another summer signing, Marley Watkins, scored the side's second after his deflected header found its way over the line.

Albion Rovers found a way back into the match however, with Niyah Joseph pulling one back for the hosts.

Ultimately Rovers failed to find a leveller with Killie's win sending them through to the knock-out stages and the hosts finishing second-last in the gruop.