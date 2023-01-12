Director of football skill-set will 'spread across whole club'

Hibs boss Lee Johnson says he has already been inundated with interest from people keen to fill the club’s newly-created director of football role.

And Johnson insists the shake-up of the club’s recruitment structure with fresh “nous” can bring real benefits.

“It’s important for the club to add and improve across all fronts and if that gives us the opportunity to do that then fine,” he said.

“It will depend on the right personality and the right skill-set. But I’m all for adding value and football nous as well is obviously huge.

“I will absolutely be part of the process but ultimately it will be Ron (Gordon) who will have the final decision.

“In football, recruitment is absolutely key. We have to continue to get the processes right and that role is important in that. Inevitably it will be a skill-set that spreads across the whole club.

“I must have had ten people show interest via me. There will be loads of interest and there will be varied skill-sets, so what the club has to do is at board level nail down what the skill-sets are and then go and employ the right person.”