Since Unai Emery took over at Aston Villa, only Arsenal and Manchester City have achieved better away records in the Premier League. It’s been Villa’s patchy home form that has held back Emery’s team from puncturing the top half of the Premier League table.

It was evident how Emery set up against Crystal Palace at the weekend, that he wanted to try to exert more control on games at Villa Park. His team visibly played it out from the back in a more deliberate and cautious manner, which led to a largely turgid game, although Villa did show some flashes of what might be to come.

Compromising how Emery would like Villa to play at home and probably any hope of Villa had of Europe this season was Boubacar Kamara’s second serious injury of the season, resulting from Cheick Doucoure’s cynical challenge.

With the talented Villa midfielder now expected to be out for at least a month, it frustratingly leaves the club with a feeling of going back to the drawing board.

While the Palace three points were psychologically big, winning a game only due to an own goal, having had just one shot on target, is hardly evidence that the tide has turned on Villa’s home form. But what remains of this season has always had a feeling of being a sandbox for the one to follow.