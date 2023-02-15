Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It's not a game that many will remember, apart from perhaps Stuart Kettlewell. In his first game in interim charge, he managed to pick up Motherwell's first home win in the league since 20 August.

His side simply wanted it more in the opening stages, making the most of lax defending and a rare mistake from Trevor Carson.

The boost to morale around Fir Park is invaluable, and the players will know that stringing together even a small run of victories will ease their worries significantly.

Kettlewell only had a few days to tinker, but he changed the shape and inspired a steel that Well have been lacking lately. He's passed the first audition.