Steve Cooper believes success in cup competitions can bring a club together after Nottingham Forest moved into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

While stressing his full focus is back on the Premier League and a key game with local rivals Leicester on Saturday, Cooper acknowledged the importance of domestic cups to Forest's history.

"What we've always tried to do is build positivity and belief around the club," he said.

"Our status in English football history has been built on some really successful times, a lot about cups, and we should respect that.

"Last year in our FA Cup run, we beat some Premier League teams when we were still in the Championship and it was great for bringing everyone together and getting young supporters having a real excitement watching their team.

"It builds relationships within the club and makes people feel part of something."