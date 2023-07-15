Simon Murray scored a hat-trick as Ross County opened their Viaplay Cup campaign with a 5-1 win away to Stranraer.

Craig Ross' own goal put County in front before Murray struck his first. The forward's shot made it 3-0 on 62 minutes and Scott Robertson headed one back for the hosts.

Murray struck again and captain Jack Baldwin's header completed the scoring.

Elsewhere in Group D, Greenock Morton won 3-1 away to Kelty Hearts. County next face Morton in Dingwall on Saturday. Stranraer visit Morton on Tuesday.