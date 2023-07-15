Steve Cooper said Nottingham Forest's pre-season opener "wasn't that pleasing on the eye" but that his side got what they wanted out of their 1-0 victory over local neighbours Notts County.

Hwang Ui-Jo scored the only goal as Forest kicked off their 2023-24 season preparations at Meadow Lane.

After the game, Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It wasn’t that pleasing on the eye it is fair to say but maybe that’s to be expected.

"We didn’t want to play our guys more than 45 minutes because that’s where they are in preparation stage. With that and a few players missing through injury there were two mixed levels of teams so that’s probably why it wasn’t a fluent game for us. But that’s ok.

"We got out of it what we wanted in terms of the work rate. Some decent things and some mistakes as well but that’s never a bad thing at this time because it gets you back on your toes as well. I’m glad the game is out of the way.

"For our guys to be back in front of a decent crowd, we have to get them back into competition mode sooner rather than later really."

Cooper's hide head to Spain next week for a training camp which will see them take on Valencia and Levante in behind closed doors games.

Speaking of the trip, Cooper said: "It's all crucial. It will nice to be away and have 24/7 together. We can do a lot of off-pitch stuff as well.

"We know there is lots of work we need to grow from the end of last season and we have a real commitment to that."

