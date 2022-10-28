Premiership game of the weekend: Rangers v Aberdeen

A team struggling for form against a side on the up? That is the pre-match script being written before Rangers and Aberdeen's first meeting of the season.

Rangers sustained a fifth straight Champions League defeat in midweek against Napoli following a lacklustre performance in last Saturday's draw with Livingston.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, broke something of an away hoodoo at Motherwell with a 2-1 victory, having lost their previous two league games on the road. That took the Dons to within seven points of second-placed Rangers.

Last season, there was little to separate Aberdeen and Rangers. Draws in their first two meetings were followed by a narrow home win for the Ibrox side in March.

The form table shows Rangers have a better record in their past five league games than either Aberdeen or indeed leaders Celtic, but confidence is low at Ibrox.

And a first victory in Govan for Aberdeen since 2019 would heap pressure on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers have flitted between big wins over Hearts and St Mirren and limp displays against Motherwell and Livingston this month, while Aberdeen are often accused of saving their best performances for games against the Ibrox men.

Which guise will prevail on Halloween weekend?

