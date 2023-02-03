'We're determined to go on another long run' - Sibbick

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick believes the Tynecastle club are still in a good place despite Wednesday's defeat to Rangers.

“It’s still pretty positive,” Sibbick said about the mood in the dressing room. “We didn’t get the result or performance we wanted on Wednesday but we were on a great run – 10 games unbeaten.

“We know we’ve got the quality, we’ve done it plenty of times this season, but unfortunately on Wednesday we just couldn’t get going. We weren’t up to the standards we’ve set in the last few weeks but sometimes that happens.

“It’s about how we bounce back. That game’s done now, it’s in the past. We’re very determined to go on another long run.”

Sibbick expects a competitive game against a Dundee United side who currently sit bottom of the table.

“They’ll want a win to break away from the bottom four and we need a win to get away from fourth place," Sibbick said.

“I think you’ll see both teams really trying to get the three points, so it should be an entertaining game."