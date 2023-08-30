Mark Hateley says Rangers need to “intimidate” PSV Eindhoven if they are to reach the Champions League group stages.

The sides are locked at 2-2 for the play-off second leg in the Philips Stadion on Wednesday night.

“When you’re playing away against such a good side, it comes down to the basics,” former Ibrox striker Hateley told BBC Radio Scotland.

“You do your job and try and intimidate the player you’re playing against and take the heat out of the crowd. If you do that properly then you’re in the game.

“There’s not a lot of time to settle in when you’re playing for Rangers and this is the time to show you’re a Rangers player, because if you can’t handle this then what’s the point in signing up?"