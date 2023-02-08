Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?

Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.

Three points could mean lift-off as far as the immediate future is concerned, with more tricky games coming up against the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United in the league, and Real Madrid in the Champions League, over the next month.

After Saturday's defeat at Wolves, the Reds manager said he "had no words", but I have no doubts that the German and his staff will have worked thoroughly with the players at the club’s training base this week to eradicate the mistakes and to improve their potency in the final third.

We’ve seen the likes of Frank Lampard (Everton) and Jesse Marsch (Leeds United) lose their jobs in recent weeks, but Klopp shouldn’t have any fears about his future and the fans are still behind the man who delivered the club’s first Premier League title just under three years ago.

Klopp has talked about some of his players’ body language on the pitch in recent weeks. It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted - and what better way to bounce back than with a win against their neighbours in front of their home fans?

Everton will be pumped up for it with Sean Dyche now in charge and following that big win over title-chasing Arsenal. But Anfield will be a different prospect, with Liverpool only suffering one defeat in 15 games in league and cup there this season.

With both sides struggling, there’s no need to trot out the famous saying that form goes out the window, but it is probably the toughest encounter to call for a long time.

One thing is for sure: it will be an interesting watch!