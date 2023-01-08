Shinnie makes an impact: Your views

After the 2-0 win against St Johnstone ended a five-game winless run, we asked Aberdeen fans what they thought of the performance. Here are some of the responses...

David: Shows you where we are or have been. Graeme Shinnie has hardly played football lately and still was outstanding, chasing down the ball, pushing forward . You think some players are good 'til you see class player like him.

Andrew: Slightly improved especially in defence. Shinnie had a few good touches and showed good awareness. McCrorie and Coulson taking people on is good to see. Miovski looked quick and alert in the first half however the defence has been the main concern and that was a decent clean sheet today. Not too many heart stopping moments. Onwards and upwards.

Peter: Good 3 points but Goodwin needs to make sure the team play the full game. Not just 29 mins or 45 mins of a match. Without some luck and good finishing we would never have got them.

Niall: At the final whistle it was 3 points to stop the rot, however, there were similar frustrating elements in the Dons' strange slump in penetrative creativity. Shinnie certainly added some much needed bite to the midfield area and little threat was provided to our rear guard, but some sloppy interplay prior to the goals gave concern once again.